23,176 Shares in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GitLab by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 876,010 shares in the company, valued at $39,420,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 876,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,420,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 70,914 shares worth $3,187,540. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GitLab Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLB. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $80.84.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.