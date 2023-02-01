29,782 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,782 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $28.44. 19,914,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,987,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

