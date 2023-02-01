4,605 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Acquired by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,341,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,070,000 after acquiring an additional 179,857 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,073,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 135,057 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,691,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,703,000 after acquiring an additional 255,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,273,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,350,000 after acquiring an additional 38,972 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $554,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,891,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $554,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,891,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,239,972. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

