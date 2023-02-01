8,719 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,719 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Atlassian by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after buying an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,928,000 after purchasing an additional 397,595 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 34.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Up 0.8 %

TEAM stock opened at $162.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $352.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Macquarie cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $1,392,539.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,271,726.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 4,525 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $520,420.25. Following the sale, the executive now owns 130,215 shares in the company, valued at $14,976,027.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $1,392,539.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,271,726.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,510 shares of company stock worth $35,705,659. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.