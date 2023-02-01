9,335 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Bought by Capital Financial Services LLC

Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,603 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.88. 71,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,219. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $28.32.

