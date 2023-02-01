AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Purchases 1,288 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,753 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.9% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Price Performance

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $145.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.