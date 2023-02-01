AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Sells 3,461 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises approximately 3.3% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $306,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Truist Financial by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,651,000 after purchasing an additional 170,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.91.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990,534. The company has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $66.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

