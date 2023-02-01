AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Sells 400 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,288 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 628,215 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,214,000 after buying an additional 485,720 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Intel by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $881,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Stock Up 1.1 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

INTC stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,583,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,590,676. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.