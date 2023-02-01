AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Sells 582 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 2.2% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,840,311 shares of company stock valued at $114,884,116. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.54.

GS traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.42. 610,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,486,283. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.32 and its 200 day moving average is $342.17. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

