AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Takes $305,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 402.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.46. 2,004,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,752,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.43. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $130.52 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

