AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Takes $483,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Mosaic by 1,202.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,544,000 after buying an additional 1,476,843 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 7,158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,071,000 after acquiring an additional 899,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.05. The company had a trading volume of 374,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,249. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 35.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.31.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.