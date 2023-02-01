ABB (ABB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ABB Stock Performance

Shares of ABB opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.09. ABB has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $35.87.

Institutional Trading of ABB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 62.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ABB by 23.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ABB by 10.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 29.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About ABB

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABB. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

