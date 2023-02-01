AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.07. 1,514,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,775,417. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.05 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.03.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

