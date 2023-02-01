Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.21

Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.21 and traded as high as $4.33. Acacia Research shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 108,121 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACTG shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Acacia Research to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acacia Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Acacia Research Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acacia Research

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 89.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,637,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Acacia Research by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after buying an additional 203,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Acacia Research by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,995,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Acacia Research by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 41,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 307,071 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.