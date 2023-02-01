Acala Token (ACA) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $79.85 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00046006 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030056 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000207 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00019014 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00215410 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.13297128 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,985,187.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

