Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $32,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 88.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.79.

Accenture Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.05. 478,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,539. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $360.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,115,191. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

