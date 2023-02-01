ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

ACNB has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ACNB has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average is $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ACNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

In other ACNB news, Director Donald Arthur Seibel, Jr. sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $463,621.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ACNB by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ACNB by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ACNB in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ACNB by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

