Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives $91.85 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 125,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

ATVI opened at $76.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.17. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.