Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of ADMP stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.73.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.
