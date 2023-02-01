Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ADMP stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.73.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,168 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

