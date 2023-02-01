ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives $11.50 Average PT from Analysts

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADCT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,536,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADCT opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.00. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 120.99% and a negative net margin of 105.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.