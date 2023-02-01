Adshares Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00005320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $44.75 million and $273,576.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,477 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

