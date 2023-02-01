Advanced Share Registry Limited (ASW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on February 7th

Advanced Share Registry Limited (ASX:ASW – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.
Advanced Share Registry Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.
Advanced Share Registry Company Profile
Read More
- Institutions are Buying up Procter & Gamble Shares, Should you?
- How Do Lawsuits Affect Johnson & Johnson’s Stock Price?
- Has The Salesforce Turnaround Begun?
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Share Registry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Share Registry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.