AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price target on AdvanSix in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of ASIX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.24. 121,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,541. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.79.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $478.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 373.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

