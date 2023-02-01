AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price target on AdvanSix in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
AdvanSix Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of ASIX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.24. 121,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,541. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.79.
Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix
In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 373.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
AdvanSix Company Profile
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.