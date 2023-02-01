aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Tops $99.94 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $99.94 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015387 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00008869 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005303 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001869 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,082,543 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

