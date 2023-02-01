Aergo (AERGO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $24.62 Million

Aergo (AERGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Aergo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aergo has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Aergo has a market cap of $57.95 million and $24.62 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aergo

Aergo launched on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aergo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is an open-source hybrid blockchain platform for business. AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

