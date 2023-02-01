Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives $178.79 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $191.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AMG opened at $172.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.89. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $108.12 and a 52 week high of $172.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $578.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

