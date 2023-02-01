Affiliated Managers Group’s (AMG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.27% from the stock’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s FY2022 earnings at $19.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $191.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.79.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG stock opened at $172.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $172.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.09 and its 200 day moving average is $139.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $578.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.29 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 21.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 68.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

