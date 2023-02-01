Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AFRM. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of AFRM stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,972,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,558,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. Affirm has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $83.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.82.

Insider Activity at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $246,685.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

