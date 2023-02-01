AGF Management (AGFMF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AGF Management (OTCMKTS: AGFMF):

1/26/2023 – AGF Management had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.50.

1/25/2023 – AGF Management was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

1/25/2023 – AGF Management had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$8.75.

1/24/2023 – AGF Management had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$6.75 to C$8.00.

AGF Management Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF remained flat at $6.34 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90. AGF Management Limited has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

