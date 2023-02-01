AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Update

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,100 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 368,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,685.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AGF Management from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

AGF Management Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. AGF Management has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $6.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

