AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.65

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.65 and last traded at C$8.62, with a volume of 44594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.47.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AGF Management from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.59. The stock has a market cap of C$555.69 million and a P/E ratio of 10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 41,951 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$272,681.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,352,318.50.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

