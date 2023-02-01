Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 640.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

