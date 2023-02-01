Aion Price Tops $0.0325 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. Aion has a total market capitalization of $16.30 million and approximately $852,172.74 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00228508 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00097305 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00055556 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00057531 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004378 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000439 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

