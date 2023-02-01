Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Increased by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.03. The company had a trading volume of 85,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,427. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.30. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

