Algorand (ALGO) Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001039 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $61.30 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00084975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00058833 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00025763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000277 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001930 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,436,210,038 coins and its circulating supply is 7,201,411,879 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

