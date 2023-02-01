Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Position Lowered by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,318 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.11% of Align Technology worth $17,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 49.6% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 27.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth $1,748,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.78.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Align Technology Profile

ALGN opened at $269.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.66 and a 200-day moving average of $228.88. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $552.00.

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also

