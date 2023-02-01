Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Cowen

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Cowen from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $33,768.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,390.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $423,766.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,536 shares in the company, valued at $921,093.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $33,768.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,390.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,750 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,429,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after acquiring an additional 632,036 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4,113.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 564,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,530,000 after acquiring an additional 561,330 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,438,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,456,000 after buying an additional 484,197 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

