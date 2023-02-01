Alliance Resource Partners’ (ARLP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARLP opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $700.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 23.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 20.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 33,635 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

