Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0739 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $112,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $367,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

