Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Sehat Sutardja Purchases 500,000 Shares

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £480,000 ($592,812.15).

Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, Sehat Sutardja bought 155,485 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £149,265.60 ($184,346.80).

Alphawave IP Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Alphawave IP Group stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 95.10 ($1.17). 644,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,399. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 120.17. Alphawave IP Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 90.10 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 215.20 ($2.66). The company has a market capitalization of £660.36 million and a P/E ratio of 3,170.00.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

