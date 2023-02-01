Altius Minerals Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Altius Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$28.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.40 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$26.50 price target on shares of Altius Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.64.

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$22.36 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$15.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Digby Ronald Strauss sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.79, for a total value of C$136,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,890 shares in the company, valued at C$521,663.10.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

