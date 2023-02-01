Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,700,000 after acquiring an additional 795,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MO shares. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.91.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.