Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.91.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MO opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.