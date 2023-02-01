Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.98-$5.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Altria Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.98 to $5.13 EPS.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.37. 9,916,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,663,751. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

Several research firms have commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.91.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after acquiring an additional 72,253 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 311.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,223,000 after acquiring an additional 28,978 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

