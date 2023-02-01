Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18, RTT News reports. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group updated its FY23 guidance to $4.98 to $5.13 EPS.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MO opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.91.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.