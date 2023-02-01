Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.78-5.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8-5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion. Amdocs also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.44-1.50 EPS.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.8 %

DOX traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.93. 1,035,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,895. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $74.94 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amdocs will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Amdocs by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

