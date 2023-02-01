Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.78-$5.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.81 billion-$4.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.78-5.99 EPS.

DOX stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,895. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average of $85.92. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $74.94 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amdocs will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

