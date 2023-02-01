Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.44-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.78-$5.99 EPS.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $3.48 on Wednesday, reaching $95.41. 328,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,410,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amdocs by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,287,000 after buying an additional 108,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,002,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,888,000 after buying an additional 53,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Amdocs by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 94,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 50,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

