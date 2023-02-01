American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Stock Price Down 1.1%

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.03 and last traded at $39.03. Approximately 891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,110,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,602 shares in the last quarter.

