American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $150.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 1.3 %

American Express stock opened at $174.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.29.

Insider Transactions at American Express

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.