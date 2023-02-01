American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $150.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.
American Express Stock Up 1.3 %
American Express stock opened at $174.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.29.
Insider Transactions at American Express
In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.
About American Express
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.
